Saturday, August 29, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have arrested a notorious city fraudster from his hideout in Ngong.

The suspect, identified as Paul Mwangi Warutere, was being sought after defrauding several unsuspecting Kenyans by duping them into funding a non-existent Word Health Organisation (WHO) container supply contract

Warutere executed the scam between July and August this year and made away with more Ksh.16.9 million

Warutere is also accused of defrauding another victim Ksh13.7 million and the case is still ongoing in court.

He will be arraigned in court on Monday

