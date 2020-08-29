Saturday, August 29, 2020 – Comedian-turned Radio host, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has opened up on how he is minting millions from a venture he starred recently.

Jalang’o, whose grass to grace story is well documented, disclosed that his Bonga na Jalas YouTube channel, that he started barely three months ago, has already raked in a cool Ksh1.8 million in ad revenue.

The Kiss 100 presenter stated that he started the YouTube channel as a joke when the Covid-19 pandemic rendered many jobless in the country and it is proving to be a cash cow.

Speaking in a recent interview with fellow YouTuber, Tonnie Muriithi, Jalango said:

“Jalang’o TV, we’re barely 3 months old and already at over 200k subscribers.”

“YouTube sent us our first cheque in three months of Ksh1.8 million from ad revenue,” he disclosed.

Jalang’o went on to state that the secret of his success is consistency.

“Do you know for the first 3 months since I started my YouTube channel, I’ve had at least 4 shows every week?” He posed.

Jalang’o may be among the highest paid Kenyan content creators on YouTube but he doesn’t come close to what the highest paid YouTuber in the world earned last year.

According to reports, the highest paid YouTuber in the world over the 2019-2020 financial year is Ryan’s World who made a staggering $26 million (Ksh2.6 billion)

The Kenyan DAILY POST