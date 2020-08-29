Saturday, August 29, 2020 – Arsenal and Liverpool face off today in the 2020 Community Shield at Wembley.

The Gunners did well to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final to set up a meeting with the Premier League champions in this traditional new campaign curtain-raiser.

The Community Shield is more of a glorified friendly and doesn’t offer a slight glimpse into what is to come. Go here>>>>

For instance, Liverpool lost last season’s final to Manchester City but then beat them to the Premier League title by 18 points.

However, we expect Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp to name pretty strong sides to gauge their fitness levels ahead of the new campaign.

Possible starting line ups Go here>>>>

Arsenal: Leno; Saliba, Luiz, Tierney; Cedric, Willock, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Brewster, Mane

Prediction: Arsenal 2: 2 Liverpool (Arsenal to win on penalties) Go here>>>>

Arsenal’s summer signing Willian, who signed a three-year deal on a free transfer from Chelsea, is likely to make his Arsenal debut today. Go here>>>>

His addition will boost the Gunners attack and while Liverpool boast of a stronger side, we expect the match to end on a scoring draw and the winner decided from penalties.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

FR1 (18:00) Rennes v Montpellier -1x

RU1 (18:00) Spartak Moscow v Arsenal Tula -1

FL1 (18:30) KuPS v TPS -1 Go here>>>>

ECS (18:30) Arsenal v Liverpool –GG

CR1 (18:55) HNK Rijeka v NK Istra 01

SCP (19:30) Hamilton v Rangers -2

CZ1 (20:30) Slavia Praha v FK Pribram -1

PO1 (21:00) Legia Warszawa v Jagiellonia -1

CR1 (21:05) Hajduk Split v Slaven Belupo -1 GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>>