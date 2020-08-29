Saturday, 29 August 2020 – If you want to damage your car, then buy cheap engine oil that is hawked in the streets by unscrupulous businessmen.

Apparently, some fraudsters buy used oil from serviced vehicles and then remove the ‘dark color pigmentations’.

They then repackage the used oil in containers, before selling it to unsuspecting motorists.

This is the cheap engine oil that you see being hawked in the streets, especially during traffic jams.

Here are photos of the fraudsters at work in Kariokor.







The Kenyan DAILY POST