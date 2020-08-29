Saturday August 29, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, over the multibillion scandal at Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Kagwe was named alongside his Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and another member of the Covid-19 Emergency Response Board only identified with his military title, as having put pressure on the management of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) into disregarding procurement rules.

Suspended KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari told a joint sitting of the Senate Health and Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 on Friday that he was receiving numerous calls, short text messages and emails from the trio to award tenders for the provision of various items to certain individuals.

Following these revelations, Ahmednasir said Uhuru should ask Kagwe to step aside as investigations into the KEMSA scandal continue.

“SHOULDN’T H.E UHURU tell CS KAGWE to step aside as the KEMSA HEIST and related corruption in the Health ministry are investigated? SURELY this ministry is a peculiar animal in the KENYAN FARM,” Ahmednasir said.

