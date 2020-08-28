Friday, August 28, 2020 – There was drama after a Nigerian politician threatened a journalist during a press conference that was broadcasted on live TV.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former Minister, went mad after a journalist from the Daily Trust newspaper, asked him where he is getting money to bankroll his recent political campaigns that look well-oiled.

The politician lost his cool and started threatening the journalist saying,

“I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. I’m not a poor man and will never be, bankroll who? A former minister, a lawyer, don’t ever try that with me again, see me well, don’t ever. You are very rude, it’s not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher.What kind of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any further questions from this man. Who you do think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher. I don’t want to take questions from this man, very stupid.”

The politician went on to say that, ‘I spend, I don’t take’, suggesting that he had the financial muscles to fund his political campaigns.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST