Friday, 28 August 2020 – The closure of bars has affected deejays badly because they depend on club gigs to make a living.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation on Wednesday, deejays and other entertainers thought that he will come up with a solution that favours them, but he extended the closure of bars for another 30 days.

Popular Kenyan deejay, Dj Kalonje, now wants the President to give a solution to entertainers instead of issuing orders without coming up with a way to cushion them against the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to Kalonje, entertainers like him who depend on club gigs, have been rendered jobless for four months and things are getting tough.

‘Dear president 30 more days hatujakataa. But give us solution as entertainers. As much as this thing is not your fault neither is it ours, you told us to stay at home we obliged, it’s been 4 months. What next. Give us solution.’ He wrote on his Instagram page.

