Friday August 28, 2020 – Residents of Muranga and Nyeri Counties have welcomed news from Deputy President William Ruto who said that he is not comfortable with the way Jubilee Party is being run.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV Special Assignment Reporter, Joe Ageyo, on Thursday, Ruto hinted at dumping the ruling party saying it has been hijacked by brokers and conmen led by Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe.

“If … Jubilee is hijacked by the brokers, then, as they say, the breaking of a cooking stick should not be the end of cooking,” he said.

The DP said that he has been in the same position before during his time in ODM and will take appropriate steps should things get out of hand, just like he did then.

“I was in ODM, but when some people became dictatorial and could not accommodate our views, we left the party for another one,” he said.

Youths from Muranga and Nyeri Counties who gathered at Kenol said they are ready to move with Ruto wherever he goes because he is an honest leader, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We ask the DP to give us the direction and we will follow him to the new destination. Uhuru has betrayed our trust,” said Muranga County Youth Leader, Alan Kimani, said.

