Friday, August 28, 2020 – While majority of Kenyans are reeling from the effects of Covid-19, there are a few super rich Kenyans who are living life on the fast lane-literally.

For instance, these two high-end cars spotted in a gas station in Nairobi proof that there are Kenyans who have not been affected by the virus.

This is a Bentley and a Rolls Royce in the background.

Their combined worth is upwards of Sh50 million.

See the photo below.

