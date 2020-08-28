Friday, 28 August 2020 – Apart from criminals dealing in gold scamming and drugs invading Kilimani, the once prestigious lavish estate that was associated with elite Kenyans has turned into a prostitution den.

Y0ung College and University ladies are recruited into prostitution by powerful and well-connected cartels, where they work in brothels that are disguised as massage parlours.

Here some banners along Kilimani’s roads, advertising brothels that are disguised as massage parlours.







