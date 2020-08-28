Home Entertainment Slay Queen put in her right place, Look at this, Eh! Eh! Slay Queen put in her right place, Look at this, Eh! Eh! August 28, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kenyans are so innovative – This was spotted in the streets of Nair0bi (PHOTO) Has JOHO seen this SEXY Mombasa lass called TRISHA KHALID? (Mind-blowing juicy PHOTOs) NJOGU WA NJOROGE proves Kikuyu men are romantic as he surprises his slay queen wife with a bouquet of flowers at work (VIDEO) A mother of three has never looked this SEXY – NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s wife stuns in latest PHOTOs NTV news anchor, OLIVE BURROWS, recounts how her mother died in the house as she prepared to take her to hospital! These two luxurious guzzlers were spotted in Nairobi – Some Kenyans are living life on the fast lane literally (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,120FollowersFollow