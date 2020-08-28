Friday, August 28, 2020 – Award winning Kenyan afro-pop group, Sauti Sol, are currently ruling airwaves with their latest album dubbed Midnight Train.

While the album has received rave reviews, there is one song that has got Kenyans talking – Rhumba Japan.

The song features Sol Generation singers Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller, Kaskazini, Xenia Manasseh, Okello Max and Nairobi Horns.

The talented entertainers have now explained the meaning and the inspiration behind the song after a fan identified as Nya Mgezenge, asked what the song means.

“I want to know what that Rhumba Japani song means @sautisol it’s one of my favs on the album,” asked the Fan.

To which the high flying Kenyan boy band responded:

“There’s a Congolese band called Rhumba Japan.”

“We used to go watch them play at a pub in Nairobi after our practice to avoid rush hour bus fare because that’s when it was affordable to go home.”

“The jam is an ode to them and the significance of those times in our journey,”

Midnight Train is Sauti Sol’s sixth studio album after Mwanzo (2009), Sol Filosofia (2011), Sauti Sol (2012), Live and Die in Africa (2015) and African Sauce (2019)

