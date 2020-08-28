Friday August 28, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, is reportedly on the run after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered her arrest on Thursday over the misappropriation of public funds.

In a statement from the office of the DPP, Jumwa alongside seven others and staff from a contractor company are set to be arrested and arraigned in a court of law.

“I direct that the above suspects to be apprehended and arraigned in court to face the below listed charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003 and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act. No. 9 of 2009,” read part of the statement.

Haji revealed that the eight were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, willful failure to comply with the law related to procurement, conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, forgery and uttering.

Some of the business entities controlled by the MP through her proxies allegedly received funds from the National Government Constituency Development Fund for her constituency.

The entities named in the scandal include Multserve Contractors Limited, Kaseru Construction Limited, Bizcot Ltd and Gadu Stores Ltd.

DCI officers who were involved in the investigation established that over Ksh 19 million was paid to Multserve Contractors Limited with Robert Katana named as the director.

Out of the Ksh 19 million, Multserve Contractors Limited received, Ksh 2.5 million was allegedly transferred to Jumwa which resulted in a conflict of interest.

Evidence also showed that Jumwa concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, by depositing an instalment towards the purchase of an apartment located on Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi.

The DPP ordered the arrest of Members of Malindi’s CDF committee namely Abdalla Wachu, Kennedy Onyango, Bernard Riba, Sophia Saidi, Margaret Kalume, Robert Wanje Director of Multserve and Multserve Contractors Limited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST