Friday August 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto opened up yesterday on reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had locked him out of Government by cutting down his powers.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto confirmed that some of the projects he had been overseeing had been transferred to other officials in the Executive.

“In the first term, I was overseeing many projects in the Government – road tarmacking, water projects but in the second term the President saw it fit to do things in a different way,” he stated.

The DP noted that he was not opposed to Uhuru’s style of leadership as he was keen on securing his legacy.

“We have agreed with the President that his style of leadership is what we shall follow,” Ruto maintained.

He also acknowledged that he was part of an administration that had been tasked to oversee the implementation of the Constitution.

“In the Constitution, the members of the Executive – the President, the Deputy, and the Cabinet Secretaries do not sit in Parliament so they are fully devoted to implementing the President’s vision,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST