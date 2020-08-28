Job Vacancy: Warehouse Receptionist

Job Purpose: This role is responsible for supporting operations by completing administrative tasks for the ops and leadership teams such as; completing data entry and reporting on the warehouse, filing, and various other clerical duties including answering phones and greeting customers

Academic & Professional Qualification

  • Higher diploma in front office and administration.
  • Knowledgeable in administrative and clerical procedure.
  • Proficient computer skills and relevant software applications.
  • Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.

Desired Competencies

  • Have prior experience in warehouse environment
  • Customer service oriented with a high degree of professionalism.
  • Excellent data entry skills
  • Basic accounting skills
  • Strong PC skills including proficiency in Microsoft Office Products.
  • Confident, team oriented person, and enjoy working in a fast paced environment
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Ability to resolve issues in a timely and efficient manner
  • Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience

  • 2 years’ experience in front office warehouse Administration

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “warehouse receptionist” by 28th August 2020.

