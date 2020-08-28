Job Vacancy: Warehouse Receptionist
Job Purpose: This role is responsible for supporting operations by completing administrative tasks for the ops and leadership teams such as; completing data entry and reporting on the warehouse, filing, and various other clerical duties including answering phones and greeting customers
Academic & Professional Qualification
- Higher diploma in front office and administration.
- Knowledgeable in administrative and clerical procedure.
- Proficient computer skills and relevant software applications.
- Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.
Desired Competencies
- Have prior experience in warehouse environment
- Customer service oriented with a high degree of professionalism.
- Excellent data entry skills
- Basic accounting skills
- Strong PC skills including proficiency in Microsoft Office Products.
- Confident, team oriented person, and enjoy working in a fast paced environment
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to resolve issues in a timely and efficient manner
- Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
Experience
- 2 years’ experience in front office warehouse Administration
Method of Application
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “warehouse receptionist” by 28th August 2020.