Job Vacancy: Warehouse Receptionist

Job Purpose: This role is responsible for supporting operations by completing administrative tasks for the ops and leadership teams such as; completing data entry and reporting on the warehouse, filing, and various other clerical duties including answering phones and greeting customers

Academic & Professional Qualification

Higher diploma in front office and administration.

Knowledgeable in administrative and clerical procedure.

Proficient computer skills and relevant software applications.

Knowledge of customer service principles and practices.

Desired Competencies

Have prior experience in warehouse environment

Customer service oriented with a high degree of professionalism.

Excellent data entry skills

Basic accounting skills

Strong PC skills including proficiency in Microsoft Office Products.

Confident, team oriented person, and enjoy working in a fast paced environment

Ability to multi-task

Ability to resolve issues in a timely and efficient manner

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience

2 years’ experience in front office warehouse Administration

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “warehouse receptionist” by 28th August 2020.