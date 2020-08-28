Friday, August 28, 2020 – A randy Government official from the Philippines is trending on social media after he accidentally joined a zoom meeting while ‘chewing’ his secretary in the office.

The randy official identified as Jesus Estil thought he had left the meeting after he mistakenly pushed the wrong button.

He then walkedtowards a woman seated on the sofa not far from the computer and started doing their thing as their stunned colleagues watched on.

One of his colleagues recorded the video and shared it on social media sparking outrage.

While the randy official has since apologized, some government officials feel it’s not enough and he should resign.

‘This is not simple misconduct, but grave misconduct. We will do everything to punish him.

“Naturally, the staff member in question has asked for forgiveness but it is not that easy,” a senior officer said.

Watch the video below.

