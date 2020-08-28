Friday August 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop what he is doing because he is being used by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his own selfish gain.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto noted that Raila is a cancer and a virus that destroys everything it touches.

The DP warned that the same virus that infected KANU and eventually killed it had infected Jubilee.

Unfortunately, the mistake KANU did was to evict its staunch members, a trap he says Jubilee has fallen into.

Uhuru cracked the whip in his party and ejected Ruto’s allies from senior positions in Jubilee and Parliament.

Efforts to register Jubilee Asili, the breakaway outfit Ruto seemingly hoped would house his allies, were thwarted by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST