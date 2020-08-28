Friday August 28, 2020 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has distanced himself from the multi-billion-shilling theft of the Covid-19 funds, which has stirred a storm in the country.

Addressing journalists in Mombasa on Thursday, Mombasa Senator, Mohamed Faki, said they are being targeted by the very thieves that they are investigating and are close to unearthing.

“I have not received any tender from KEMSA.”

“If somebody has any evidence that I received a tender, let them bring it out.”

“We are being targeted because we are members of the Senate Covid-19 Ad Hoc Committee and we are the people who are investigating the KEMSA issue,” Faki said.

Asked about President Uhuru’s statement on the KEMSA saga during his address to the nation on Wednesday, Faki said that he should have acted earlier.

“This is something that is long overdue.”

“The allegations of corruption against KEMSA have been in the public domain for a long time.”

“The concerned state agencies – the DCI and the EACC – must pull up their socks to unravel what actually happened,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST