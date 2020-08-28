Friday August 28, 2020 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has taken his frustrations against his Deputy, Caroline Karugu, to TV after the two reportedly fell out.

Speaking during an interview that aired on Mt Kenya TV on Wednesday, Kahiga claimed that Karugu no longer takes part in the County’s affairs.

He further disclosed that she is never seen at the County offices adding that county staff have learnt to let her chart her own path.

“The problem is that the Deputy Governor is not involved in Government, at all, especially ours.”

“She is not involved in government and she is busy doing other things.”

“She is just our deputy governor by name.”

“We never see her, she never comes to work, she does other things and we just let her do it,” he explained.

He also noted that the DG had not written a letter to him arguing that he was involved in a fierce battle to have the Deputy Governor’s powers in Counties increased.

“We ask them a very simple question, if you want executive powers, why not run for governor?”

“I mean, if you are a deputy president and want more executive powers, why not run for president?” he posed.

Kahiga appointed Karugu as his deputy in April 2018 and their relationship is said to have turned sour barely eight months in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST