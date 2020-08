Friday, 28 August 2020 – Kikuyu men are branded the most unromantic creatures on earth but Kameme FM presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has proved that men from Mt Kenya also know how to express romance.

This is after he treated his slay queen wife to a bouquet of red roses.

Mary was at her workstation busy selling clothes when her husband, Njogu, emerged from the blues and surprised her with the flowers, to express his undying love for her.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST