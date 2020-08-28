Friday, August 28, 2020 – Talented Sauti Sol vocalist, Bien Baraza, has opened up about his childhood and recounted how they fell from grace to grass after their parents lost their well-paying jobs.

Speaking on the latest episode of Engage Talk, Bien narrated how they were forced to drop out of school as their parents struggled to find their footing again.

Even after moving to a smaller house in Kajiado, his parents struggled to pay rent, forcing them to move into an incomplete house his father had been building in Nkoroi.

“No ceiling, the walls were not painted, the floor was not done, basic plumbing was not done either.”

“Basically we lived in a shack, smack in the middle of the April rains.”

“It was traumatising.”

“By that time we had sold all our electronics, but we didn’t need them anyway because our new house had no electricity.”

“All we had to use at night were kerosene lamps,” he narrated.

He went on to narrate how he watched his parents give up after applying for several jobs but never secured even an interview.

Nevertheless, Bien says he managed to sit for his KCPE in a public school and was called to join Upperhill where he met his fellow Sauti Sol members, Savara and Chimano.

Bien concludes by stating that the experience moulded him into the man he is.

It shaped his relationship with money, work and people

“You are never going to hear stories of Bien popping bottles in a club on his own tab,” he states.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST