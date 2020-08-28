Friday August 28, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans to boycott the Kenya Ni Yetu live concert because it is sponsored by COVID billionaires.

Covid billionaires are State officers and wheel dealers who stole billions meant for fighting coronavirus in the country.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, are set to officiate the concert set for Saturday 29th August.

Raila will be calling on Kenyans to pull together at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic whilst Mutahi Kagwe is expected to renew his calls for the 3Ws, wash hands, watch your distance & wear a mask.

Commenting about the concert on Thursday, Miguna asked Kenyans to boycott because the concert is sponsored by COVID 19 billionaires who want to celebrate with Kenyans after looting their money.

“PATRIOTS: Gather in huge numbers with whistles, drums and banners and PROTEST in front of All Saints Cathedral on Saturday, 29 Aug 2020. PROTEST against the #CovidBillionaires celebration. PROTEST against Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman @RailaOdingaand their LOOTERS. #uhurumustgo,” Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST