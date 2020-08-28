Home Entertainment Kenyans are so innovative – This was spotted in the streets of... Kenyans are so innovative – This was spotted in the streets of Nair0bi (PHOTO) August 28, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR I have never stolen – City lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR says as he flaunts his brand new Mercedes E300 (PHOTOs) Has JOHO seen this SEXY Mombasa lass called TRISHA KHALID? (Mind-blowing juicy PHOTOs) Slay Queen put in her right place, Look at this, Eh! Eh! NJOGU WA NJOROGE proves Kikuyu men are romantic as he surprises his slay queen wife with a bouquet of flowers at work (VIDEO) A mother of three has never looked this SEXY – NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s wife stuns in latest PHOTOs These two luxurious guzzlers were spotted in Nairobi – Some Kenyans are living life on the fast lane literally (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,708FansLike52,120FollowersFollow