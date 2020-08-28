Friday August 28,2020 – Suspended Kenya Medical Supply Agency CEO, Jonah Mwangi Manjari, has linked Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, to the COVID 19 billions scandal where fat businessmen and State officers benefited from unscrupulous tenders inside the State-run firm.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Health on Friday, Mwangi who was suspended last week over massive corruption at KEMSA said Mutahi Kagwe and Susan Mochache sent instructions through SMS to KEMSA officials on who to award the tenders.

During the questioning, Manjari said that he bypassed some of the procurement procedures because he was under a lot of pressure from, among other people, Kagwe and Mochache.

Manjari said that he undertook emergency procurement procedures without the approval of the KEMSA board after receiving instructions from Kagwe and Mochache.

“We were told to distribute PPEs to various Covid19 hot spots.”

“There was a lot of pressure even though we did not have them.”

“The instructions came from PS Susan Mochache as well as from CS Mutahi Kagwe.”

“There is also a brigadier who was in charge of the emergency response team, I don’t remember him.”

“At one time, they came to KEMSA and gave verbal instructions that we must supply certain items to which they would take over our warehouse,” Manjari said.

He added that the instructions sometimes included when and how much to be paid to which supplier of the Covid-19 items.

Manjari’s testimony contradicted CS Kagwe’s previous public position that he never interfered with the internal operations of KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST