Friday, August 28, 2020 – Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) Chairman, Susan Mochache, has opened a can of worms and revealed how Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, played a role in the looting of Sh 43 billion from the State-run firm.

While appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, Gitura, who is also the former Muranga County Senator, disclosed that it is PS Mochache who called the shots on who should be awarded tenders to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Kembi said Mochache gave precise instructions on how to go about the procurement which he noted was irregular.

“We received a letter from the Ministry of Health containing a list of where we should procure from, the prices and the quantity.”

“I can vouch on the quality of PPEs we procured,” he stated.

The letter in question was addressed to now-suspended CEO, Jonah Manjari, where the Health PS gave directions on how to go about the procurement.

PS Mochache, who appears to be the mastermind of the COVID 19 heist, is yet to be taken to task over the scandal that has shocked the entire nation.

