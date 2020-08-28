Friday August 28, 2020 – Deputy President William addressed the rift between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday evening saying their relationship is intact despite their bromance nosediving.

Speaking during the interview with Joe Ageyo, Ruto stated that he is not bothered by what is happening in Jubilee anymore.

According to him, he took a back seat during the second term of their presidency following an agreement between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the agreement, which was made after Jubilee’s first term in office, was to allow the President to build his legacy.

The DP noted that it was Uhuru who decided to do things differently in their second term in office as opposed to how they ran affairs together in their first term.

“The situation between the President and myself is an agreed position.”

“In our first term, it was Uhuruto and the second term, the President decided to do things differently,” he said.

As a result, a section of the party members decided the Jubilee slogan, Uhuruto, had to be scaled down to Uhuru only in order to project him as the leader of the Government.

“For the last several years, it was Uhuruto but some people got concerned that maybe we should have Uhuru only because he is the President,” explained Ruto.

“Therefore for Uhuru to stand out as the President, maybe we should scale down the Ruto part of the Uhuruto so Ruto can slightly take a backseat and do less,” added the DP.

The Deputy President further dismissed allegations that the decision was to scale down his duties as the second in command.

“But if it is for the good so that we can have a legacy of the fourth president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta then that I am comfortable,” said Ruto.

“That is because it is something we have agreed,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST