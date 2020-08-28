Friday, August 28, 2020 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has added a Mercedes E300 to his collection of expensive cars.

Kipkorir, who is known to flaunt his lavish lifestyle on social media, shared photos of himself collecting the luxurious car from DT Dobie and wrote:

“Just taken delivery of my new Mercedes E300 from DT Dobie … I celebrate my milestones because I have never stolen & will never … KRA knows every shilling I make.”

This comes as the Government continues to crackdown on corrupt leaders who have been embezzling public funds.

See the post and photos below.











