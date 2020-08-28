Friday August 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has named Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, as his number one enemy.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto accused Murathe, who is also a trusted confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, of leading a group that is de-campaigning him.

He noted that the group has consistently launched insults at him, and warned Uhuru to take his dog or else he will dump him because he will no longer take insults from anybody.

“Jubilee is not functioning as a party.”

“We folded about 12 political parties to form Jubilee.”

“Unfortunately, the party has been hijacked by busybodies, conmen and brokers like David Murathe who have no clue on our philosophy.”

“Their word has become the party position.”

“There is something wrong with juniors who insult their seniors.”

“If it becomes hopeless and Jubilee is hijacked by the brokers, then waswahili wanasema, ‘kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika’. (The wise men say that breaking a cooking stick should not be a reason for not cooking), Ruto stated.

