Friday, 28 August 2020 – When Migori Governor Okoth Obado was ordered to appear at EACC’s offices in Kisii together with his daughters and son over embezzlement of public funds, one of his daughters was caught on camera flashing the middle finger.

Rosalia Okoth, who is accused of benefiting from proceeds of crime after her father looted millions of shillings, walked majestically and flashed the middle finger.

Rosalia, who studies in the UK, is said to have received huge amounts of looted money, which was wired to her in the United Kingdom.

By just analysing her photos, she resembles a typical slay queen.











