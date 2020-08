Friday, 28 August 2020 – Trisha Khalid is a fast rising video vixen and socialite from Mombasa, who is listed among the sexiest Instagram socialites in Kenya right now.

Just like a typical high end flesh peddler, Trisha uses her Instagram page to market herself to sex starved men with deep pockets, hoping that Mombasa’s ‘Big Boys’ led by Joho will spot her.

This is how she is tempting the male fraternity and causing them sleepless nights.