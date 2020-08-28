Friday August 28, 2020 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS), Ambassador Macharia Kamau, has responded to Tanzanian President, John Magufuli’s decision to ban three more Kenyan airlines, nearly a month after he banned the Kenya Airways from flying to the neighboring country.

Speaking yesterday, Kamau played cagey with the matter and refuted claims that the decision by Tanzania was based on a diplomatic row with Kenya.

Tanzania banned the airlines in retaliation to Kenya’s decision to exclude her nationals from the list of travelers exempted from mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

Tanzania was red-flagged as a high-risk country.

“The matter is under consideration.”

“I do not know if we have any diplomatic issues with Tanzania.”

“I do not know of any,” Macharia stated.

This comes even Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Director-General, Hamza Johari, confirmed on Wednesday that cold blood exists between the two nations.

This contradicts PS Macharia’s statement as Kenya opts for tactical silence while working towards fostering peace and unity in the region.

“The basis of the decision to nullify our approval for the three Kenyan airlines is the ongoing dispute between the two countries,” stated Hamza.

Officials at the Ministry of Transport, Kenya, declined to speak on how they will mitigate the situation which is seemingly getting out of hand.

They directed calls to Transport CS James Macharia who did not respond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST