Friday, August 28, 2020 – Flamboyant city gold fraudster, Jared Otieno, has some reprieve after the High Court ordered the DCI to release one of his luxurious cars that were impounded last year.

In May 2019, the state seized two high end sports cars – aPorsche Panamera worth around Ksh30 million and a custom-made 2018 Bentley Continental GT worth at least Sh47 million, belonging to Mr. Otieno claiming that he bought them from proceeds of crime.

However, the High Court has directed the State to release the Porsche after failing to proof it was acquired using proceeds of crime.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) that had sought to have the two vehicles forfeited to the State has said it will appeal the ruling.

Mr. Otieono has, however, lost his bid to have his custom-made 2018 Bentley Continental GT released.

This is after the ARA successfully argued that the notorious scammer had concealed the ownership of the Bentley by registering it under Yugni Holdings Ltd.

The agency argued that the cars were proceeds of crime given that Mr. Otieno has no known source of income.

Jared Otieno was arrested alongside 15 other suspects last year after conning a businessman Sh300 million by pretending that they are in a position to sell him genuine gold.

They denied the charges and were released on different cash bails ranging from Sh.500, 000 to Sh1.5 million

Mr. Otieno came into the limelight in 2015 when he flew in a chopper to Meru to pay dowry for his wife, Kendi Mwiti.







