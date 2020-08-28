Friday August 28, 2020 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has said former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Daniel Manduku, was sacrificed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relative.

Manduku was arrested by DCI detectives on Wednesday over a controversial tender worth Sh 245 million.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, said Manduku will be charged with failing to comply with tendering rules, over the procurement of manufacture of cargo storage facilities at the Inland Container Depot, in Kilindini Mombasa County.

However, according to Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, Manduku stole the money with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relative but the system sacrificed Manduku because he has no political godfather.

“This man is an associate of one of Uhuru Kenyatta’s close #relathieves Now he’s been thrown under the bus as his godfather moves on to the next sucker. When will Kenyan professionals learn that political patronage ends in premium tears?” Ndii said about Daniel Manduku.

Manduku appeared on Friday before Nairobi Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, alongside his co-accused, Juma Fadhili.

He denied the charges and his bail application will be heard next week.

