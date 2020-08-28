Friday, 28 August 2020 – While many marriages barely last a year these days, like the one of Dennis Okari and Betty Kyallo, this lovely couple has been married for 44 years and still going strong.

For over 4 decades, they have walked together through the journey of marriage that is not always a bed of roses and just looking at their faces, they look like a match made in heaven.

Celebrating his 44 years in marriage on twitter, Professor John Struthers shared wonderful photos and wrote, ‘My wife and I celebrated our 44th wedding anniversary yesterday. Much has happened during this time of course .. I am much older looking but my wife still looks so young!’







