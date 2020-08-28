Job Vacancy: Warehouse Store Clerk

Job Purpose: To keep track of inventory, accepts deliveries, and keeps the warehouse organized, which includes everything from physically moving product around the warehouse space and the ability to manage any administrative and clerical details necessary to keep the warehouse running smoothly.

Key Tasks, Duties & Responsibilities

Accepting delivery of all products and orderly arranging in the stores

Tracks and logs all product inventory, ensuring there are no discrepancies or losses.

Ordering and restocking new supplies

Receiving product orders from the Projects Director and management.

Ensure that the products are properly packed and ready for delivery

Inspects all orders being received and shipped, checking for damage, defective parts, and missing items.

Documents and reports damaged product and other warehouse related inventory.

Keep a log of returned and damaged products

Supervise forklift or other machine operators required for transporting large orders and heavy products.

Use a warehouse management system to monitor inventory and balance accounts.

Ensure that the warehouse is clean and organized

Reports to supervisor and Projects Director to alert them of any issues with movement of product and related inventory.

Any other assignment given by the management

Academic & Professional Qualifications

Higher diploma in related field

Must have experience with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and other inventory management.

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “warehouse store clerk” by 28th August 2020.