Friday, August 28, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Lillian Muli, has been endorsed to vie for the parliamentary seat in her constituency in Mwala in the 2022 elections.

This is after a guy identified as Empirer Kithu shared photos of the seasoned media personality in a Facebook Group called “Mwala Constituency University and College Students Development Forum” and wrote:

“People from Mwala get used to your next Mp 2022 @lilianmulikanene”

The mother of two came across the ‘endorsement’ and reshared it on her Instagram page stating that she is glad that there are people out there who think good of her.

“Someone just sent me this. Glad to see there are people out there who think so good of me” she stated.

Interestingly, majority of her followers asked her to consider joining politics.

