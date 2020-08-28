Friday August 28, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has congratulated the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nordin Haji, for ordering the arrest and prosecution of senior Government officials who embezzle public funds.

This week alone, Haji has recommended the arrest of Maasai Mara University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mary Walingo, former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Daniel Manduku, and Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.

All three have been arrested over claims of embezzling public funds.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ahmednasir congratulated the DPP but said that the war on corruption will have credibility when ‘big boys and girls from Central Kenya’ are arrested because they are the biggest thieves and have been since independence.

“DPP Haji Noordin is doing exceptionally well…but it is only when the BIG BOYS/GIRLS from CENTRAL KENYA are ARRESTED/PROSECUTED will the war on corruption get the PUBLIC CREDIBILITY/ACCEPTANCE it BADLY needs…@ODPP_KE@Wakabando@HonMoses_Kuria@DavidNdii@WehliyeMohamed,” Ahmednasir said.

In the ongoing war on graft, no oligarch from Mt Kenya region has been arrested.

Only small fish like former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, while big fish remain in Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST