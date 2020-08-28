Our client a leading power solutions provider in East and Central Africa is looking for Sales Administrator to join their team.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Key Responsibilities

  • Receive visitors and clients and provide necessary assistance and direct them to the appropriate person and or office.
  • Screen and forward incoming calls and or take messages on behalf of the other members of staff and relay the said messages promptly.
  • To keep the CEO’s diaries and update calendars and schedule meetings.
  • Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.
  • Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance.
  • Source for and apply for tenders.
  • Coordinate import logistics.
  • Compute project costings, provide quotations and maintain project files
  • Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management.
  • Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
  • Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures.
  • Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data
  • Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
  • Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned.
  • Supervise company vehicles usage, fuelling and maintenance.
  • Assist colleagues whenever necessary

Qualifications

  • Degree in Business Administration / Sales & Marketing
  • Must be presentable and have good communication skills
  • Experience in imports logistics will be an added advantage
  • At least 2 years of experience in Sales and administrative roles
  • Able to persuade and close sales.
  • Must be sharp and a great team player
  • Candidates with experience in the security industry will have an added advantage

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2020.

Clearly Indicate ‘Sales Administrator- ’ on the subject of the email.

