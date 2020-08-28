Our client a leading power solutions provider in East and Central Africa is looking for Sales Administrator to join their team.
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Key Responsibilities
- Receive visitors and clients and provide necessary assistance and direct them to the appropriate person and or office.
- Screen and forward incoming calls and or take messages on behalf of the other members of staff and relay the said messages promptly.
- To keep the CEO’s diaries and update calendars and schedule meetings.
- Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies.
- Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance.
- Source for and apply for tenders.
- Coordinate import logistics.
- Compute project costings, provide quotations and maintain project files
- Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management.
- Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
- Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures.
- Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data
- Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
- Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned.
- Supervise company vehicles usage, fuelling and maintenance.
- Assist colleagues whenever necessary
Qualifications
- Degree in Business Administration / Sales & Marketing
- Must be presentable and have good communication skills
- Experience in imports logistics will be an added advantage
- At least 2 years of experience in Sales and administrative roles
- Able to persuade and close sales.
- Must be sharp and a great team player
- Candidates with experience in the security industry will have an added advantage
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2020.
Clearly Indicate ‘Sales Administrator- ’ on the subject of the email.