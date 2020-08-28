The County Government of Tana River pursuant to Section 59(1) (a), (b) and 66 of the County Government Act 2012 as read together with article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

WARD ADMINISTRATOR (Office of the Governor) J/G ‘N’ (1 POST) – PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

Responsibilities

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Ward unit;

Developing policies and plans;

Ensuring effective service delivery;

Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;

Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;

Managing the County Public Service;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and plans and delivery of services;

Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board

The Ward Administrator shall be responsible to the Sub-County administrator

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be a holder of at least a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

Working experience of not less than five years;

Have qualifications and knowledge in administration or management; and

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution

Be in possession of computer proficiency certificate.

How to Apply

Terms of service: All positions on contract shall be three (3) years Remuneration: As prescribed by salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 28th August, 2020.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women, the marginalized and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.