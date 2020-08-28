Administration Officer II, Job Group ‘J’- 3 Posts
Responsibilities
- Planning of office accommodation and layout;
- Facilitating transport and travelling services;
- Maintaining and updating furniture and office equipment inventory;
- Ensuring payment of utility bills;
- Facilitating movement of assets;
- Facilitating general maintenance of building and furniture;
- Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other specific events;
- Collecting and collating data on developmental activities;
- Providing input in organizing public participation awareness at the local level
Qualifications
- Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development, Supply chain, Trade, economics, Marketing, ICT or any other relevant qualification from a recognized Institution;
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution
How to Apply
Application forms can be accessed at HERE. Applications should be sent via email to psb@muranga.go.ke OR hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on 4th September 2020 in a sealed envelope addressed to:
The Secretary
Murang’a County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 52-10200
MURANG’A
Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.
- Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
- Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer