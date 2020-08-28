University of Nairobi / Kenyatta National Hospital

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Study Data Clerk – ACTION TRIAL III Research Project

2 Positions

The Project: The ACTION Trial III project is a WHO Multi Country Trial to be conducted in four hospitals in Kenya which include Thika level 5 hospital, Nakuru level 5 hospital and Coast Provincial General hospital.

Education and Professional Training

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent with a pass in English.

Diploma or Degree in IT or its equivalent

The applicant must have 2-year experience in IT and data entry in the research field.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Scan, verify, and ensure that data is collected and entered accurately on an online platform

Prepare new participants files and ensure all files contain the required CRFs and consents

Conduct weekly data quality checks with guidance from the data manager

Keep a data log book of data entry queries and inconsistencies

Coordinate the timely movement of participant files from and to the study sites on weekly basis

Ensure that the computers, printers and scanner are in good order and free from viruses

Perform any other duties that may be given by the data manager, study coordinator, and principal investigator

Terms of employment for all positions: Three months contract renewable on Mutual agreement

If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the actiontrialproject@gmail.com

Closing Date: Thursday September 3, 2020.