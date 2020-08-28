University of Nairobi / Kenyatta National Hospital

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Study Data Clerk – ACTION TRIAL III Research Project

2 Positions

The Project: The ACTION Trial III project is a WHO Multi Country Trial to be conducted in four hospitals in Kenya which include Thika level 5 hospital, Nakuru level 5 hospital and Coast Provincial General hospital.

Education and Professional Training

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent with a pass in English.
  • Diploma or Degree in IT or its equivalent
  • The applicant must have 2-year experience in IT and data entry in the research field.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scan, verify, and ensure that data is collected and entered accurately on an online platform
  • Prepare new participants files and ensure all files contain the required CRFs and consents
  • Conduct weekly data quality checks with guidance from the data manager
  • Keep a data log book of data entry queries and inconsistencies
  • Coordinate the timely movement of participant files from and to the study sites on weekly basis
  • Ensure that the computers, printers and scanner are in good order and free from viruses
  • Perform any other duties that may be given by the data manager, study coordinator, and principal investigator

Terms of employment for all positions: Three months contract renewable on Mutual agreement

If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the actiontrialproject@gmail.com

Closing Date: Thursday September 3, 2020.

