Thursday August 27, 2020 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado is now on his own.

This is after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, revealed that the Raila Odinga-led party will not defend him over his corruption charges.

Sifuna was responding to a fiery reply from Deputy President William Ruto who accused ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, of double speak.

“We have demonstrated it, I’m giving the example of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, have you seen us calling for prayers like you saw at Walukhe’s home, we have not done that.”

“The former Governor of Nairobi Evans Kidero is a staunch member of ODM, he is facing corruption charges but he understands that it has nothing to do with the party, we believe that he has the capacity to defend himself because we were not there when these things were happening,” he explained.

Sifuna added that the party has not called for a Press Conference to defend Kidero and also cited Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, who is facing corruption charges but the party had not held prayers at his home either.

The Sec-Gen branded Tanga Tanga adherents as criminals for holding prayers for Sirisia MP, John Walukhe, who was sentenced to 67 years in prison over the Sh297 million maize scandal.

“Criminals from the Tanga Tanga side, they have a convicted felon, Walukhe is not a suspect, he is a convict but they are holding prayers for him, they are raising harambees for him so that they release him.”

“Those in Tanga Tanga are not people to lecture anyone with regards to corruption cases, someone like the Deputy President, every day he criticises bodies such as DCI,” he noted.

Sifuna also clarified his previous statement noting that he did not clear any ODM member from the KEMSA scandal but will let justice take its cause.

