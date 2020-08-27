Thursday, 27 August 2020 – There was drama after the daughter of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, flashed the middle finger to journalists at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) offices in Kisii on Wednesday.

Obado and his children had been ordered by EACC to appear at the graft’s body regional offices, after they were linked to the loss of more than Ksh 73 Million at the county.

At the EACC offices in Kisii, one of Governor Obado’s daughters caused a stir on social media after she was filmed showing her middle finger to journalists.

Two of Obado’s daughters, Susan Scarlet Okoth and Everlyn Zachary, are in custody with their corrupt dad after they were whisked to Nairobi under tight security.

Obado’s daughters are accused of benefitting from looted money.

See the video of one of the Governor’s daughters flashing the middle finger to journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST