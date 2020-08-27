Thursday August 27, 2020 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala has said that his life is in danger after he realised that cars with suspicious number plates are trailing him.

Malala, who has been opposing the new formula of revenue sharing, said he has written to the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, and Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, seeking an explanation and protection.

In the letter, Malala claims that a secret and specialized squad unit code named ‘Bravo Zulu Yankee’ has been formed to trail and possibly harm him.

“As a result of those real and credible threats to harm, injure, eliminate or assassinate me, a Member of Parliament, I now request your office to take immediate action to enhance the security detail assigned to me including additional security provided immediately to my family and my residences in Kakamega and Nairobi,” Malala says in the letter.

Sources said Malala is being harassed by DCI officers who want to frustrate him over his stand on the revenue sharing formula.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, want the new formula while Malala is opposed to it saying it will disenfranchise marginalized Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST