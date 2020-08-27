Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Three people have died on the spot and scores sustained serious injuries after a truck lost control and crashed into cars and traders in Dundori Town Center in Nakuru County.

According to witnesses, the lorry which was coming from Nyahururu hit a power pole first before crashing into vehicles and several traders at the market.

The injured were rushed to Nakuru Referral Hospital.

Photos from the accident scene indicate that several cars were also damaged.

This comes days after another truck rammed into traders at Kaburengu along the Eldoret-Webuye Highway killing seven people on the spot.

See photos below.

Trailer Rams into several vehicles at Dundori trading centre Bahati killing tens of people.@Ma3Route @KenyanTraffic @RoadAlertsKE pic.twitter.com/prHJ3FoWhI — Desmond Gitonyi® (@D_Gitonyi) August 27, 2020

