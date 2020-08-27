Thursday, 27 August 2020 – Kenyan slay queen, Tanasha Donna, has disclosed that Diamond’s mother is the cause of her messy break up with the popular singer.

While speaking during a recent interview, Donna said that Diamond cannot make his own decisions without consulting his mother.

Tanasha said ever since she walked out of the relationship and flew back to Kenya, the wealthy singer, who is nicknamed Father Abraham, has never sent her even a single coin for child support.

The sexy singer and former radio presenter further revealed that she no longer communicates with Simba, as the singer is commonly known.

Tanasha said that she can’t force Diamond to pay child support despite his massive wealth.

‘If you support, you support from the heart. I prefer usinisupport kama I have to force you to support,’ She added.

Listen to the full interview.

