Thursday August 27, 2020 – On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto accused ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, of covering up for those behind the alleged theft of Covid19 money at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Ruto, who spoke at his Karen residence, said the ‘heist at Kemsa is a deplorable manifestation of the worst public vice that has seen the hypocritical “former” Opposition characteristically change the tune’.

Ruto said the current “stammering, staggering and flip-flopping by Raila is a confirmation of thieves caught red-handed stealing from the sick, endangering the lives of the front line workers and robbing the dying”.

The DP’s words seem to have come to pass after the self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, revealed that Mama Ida Odinga, who is Raila Odinga’s wife, is also a beneficiary of COVID looting.

“Conman @RailaOdinga’ss wife Ida Odinga is one of the #CovidBillionaires riding a hot air balloon in celebration.”

“She and her husband forget that even Mama Msando, Mama Baby Pendo and other mothers whose children have been tortured and killed are more deserving of birthday parties,” Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said.

