Thursday, August 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, are reportedly burning midnight oil crafting a strategy on how to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s wave in Mt Kenya that is rapidly spreading like bushfire in the vote-rich region.

Ruto who joined Uhuru in 2013 has a cult following in Mt Kenya region and Uhuru and Raila are willing to do anything to stop the man from Sugoi.

Uhuru has identified a team led by former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, to lead an anti-Ruto campaign in Mt Kenya region.

Raila Odinga is relying on using his old allies like former Kandara MP, Joshua Toro, to preach the anti-Ruto gospel in Mt Kenya.

The President is also expected to use County Commissioners and State machinery to ensure Ruto is stopped at any cost.

However, political pundits and analysts have warned that Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s move may be a waste of time because majority of Kikuyus have already made up their minds about Ruto.

They believe it will be a waste of time and taxpayers’ money to preach the anti-Ruto gospel in Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST