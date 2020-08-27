Opportunities at SMEC International

About SMEC: SMEC is a professional services firm with Australian origins and a global footprint that provides high quality consultancy services for major infrastructure projects.

SMEC is ranked among the world’s top infrastructure design firms and continues to win industry awards for technical excellence, design innovation and the management of environmental and social risks.

SMEC is a member of the Surbana Jurong Group of Companies.

Secretary / Project Administration Assistant

The Role: To perform all secretarial and Project administrative related tasks and to ensure that Project documents are to a high quality, controlled and stored in accordance with project requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Management of all Project Office secretarial works including hard and soft copy filing of all records such as incoming and outgoing correspondence, meeting minutes, reports and other documents.

Handling incoming and outgoing telephone calls & strictly monitor proper usage of office telephone by all relevant office and project staff as the case may be.

Management of all office administration works including supervision of project office management.

Monitor all email messages as directed by appropriate supervisors.

Maintaining an effective filing system and safekeeping of confidential documents.

Maintaining an effective project register for all incoming and outgoing letters, reports, drawings and other documents as directed by the Team Leader.

Maintaining the departmental diary i.e. arranging appointments and meetings.

Undertake secretarial work i.e. printing; binding and submission of reports as directed by Team Leader

Coordinating and assisting in logistical preparations for workshops and meetings.

Maintaining general office appearance and cleanliness.

Maintaining the Organization’s Inventory.

Answering office telephone and communicating messages on time.

Administration support to the project staff as and when instructed by the Project Team Leader

Key Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or bachelor’s degree in Business Management or Administration;

Relevant working experience as office secretary and or a project Office Administrator

General knowledge of computer applications (MS Office) such as MS Word, MS Excel, Powerpoint etc

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their updated CVs quoting the job title on the email subject to, proc.ken@smec.com on or before 28 August 2020.