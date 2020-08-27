Thursday August 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has laughed off a plot by allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to form a ‘formidable alliance’ to counter his 2022 presidential bid.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s allies have been meeting at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s home in Kajiado County for the last two months with the aim of forming a formidable coalition to defeat William Ruto in 2022.

Ruto, who spoke on Wednesday, wondered why the team that met at the home of Atwoli needed to assemble up to 30 men just to try and beat him.

According to the second in command, the activities at Atwoli’s home showed that there was fear among his competitors who had realised that “he was the man to beat.”

“The activities are because there are people who are suffering since they have lacked someone to compete with me.”

“All these things you are hearing in Kajiado, a lineup of more than 30 people who are uniting and still fear that the number is not enough, that they are looking for more people to join them, I am just waiting for them”

“’There is pressure that every community should have a tribal chief so that the tribal chiefs meet somewhere and make a decision on behalf of their communities.”

“We want to tell them that every Kenyan will decide for oneself.”

“No one will decide for others.”

“There are no longer fools in Kenya whose decisions used to be made by people on their behalf.”

“Those days are gone,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST